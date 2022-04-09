Steve Nicol and Craig Burley expect both Manchester City and Liverpool to be in complete attack mode in their match. (1:29)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah refused to commit his future to the club when asked about talks over a new contract.

Earlier in the week Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp played down reports that Salah is set to commit his long-term future to the club, but said contract talks are ongoing.

- Manchester City vs Liverpool draft: Who is in the best XI?

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: Stream LIVE games, replays, more (U.S.)

Ahead of the crucial Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday, Salah was asked by Sky Sports about the chances of agreeing a contract extension with Liverpool, and he said: "I can't say yes, I can't say no but I have said many times before about what I want. But again, I can't go deep into my contract now because it is a really sensitive situation.

"The team need to win and I can't be just going into the news and just talking about my contract. I just focus with the team, and that is it."

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's star man. Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Liverpool, who have already won the Carabao Cup this season, are in the Premier League title race and still involved in the Champions League and FA Cup, leading Salah to say that it would be selfish for him to focus on his personal situation ahead of the team.

"I can't be selfish and talk about my situation," he said. "We are in the most important period for the team so I have to just talk about the team, focus on what is coming with the team and that is the most important thing.

"That is all I can say. Hopefully we are going to be more optimistic and see what is going to happen."