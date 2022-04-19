Erling Haaland is back amongst the goals as Borussia Dortmund win 6-1 vs. Wolfsburg. (2:07)

Pep Guardiola is remaining tight-lipped about Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland despite sources telling ESPN that the striker is moving closer to a summer transfer to the Etihad Stadium.

City are ready to trigger the €75 million release clause in Haaland's contract at Borussia Dortmund and are growing increasingly confident they can beat competition from Real Madrid to land him.

Sources have told ESPN that a full agreement on agent fees and wages has not yet been reached but there is an expectation on both sides that a deal will get done.

Guardiola, however, was asked about the 21-year-old at a news conference on Tuesday but gave nothing away.

"No answer to your question," he said. "No questions. I have no concern about what will happen in this club next season.

"I don't know what will happen in the future. For many years I never talk about transfers, especially when we are playing for this season."

Erling Haaland looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer. Max Maiwald/Getty Images

City will look to bounce back from their FA Cup semifinal disappointment against Liverpool when Brighton visit the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

Guardiola will make late decisions on the fitness of Ruben Dias and Kevin De Bruyne but Kyle Walker is set to miss again while he continues his recovery from the injury he suffered against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarterfinal second leg.

"Kevin and Ruben, they are better and will take a decision tomorrow," Guardiola said. "Ruben trained really good yesterday and today but he's had seven weeks off. He's a guy who knows his body and his tempo, we are more than delighted he's back. Kyle, for tomorrow he's not able [to play], it's his ankle. The rest, we will see."

Guardiola made seven changes for the 3-2 defeat against Liverpool as City's hopes of a treble ended at Wembley.

It prompted some criticism of the City boss but he insists he has "no regrets" about his team selection against Jurgen Klopp's side.

"I understand the opinions, they have all my respect and credit to give my opinion but my selection was for many reasons," he said.

"They were ready. I understand the questions but I was in hotel after Atletico Madrid, I was in hotel in London. I spoke with staff and the physios and listened to what they said and after I took my decisions and that's all."