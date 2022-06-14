Kobi Henry during a U.S. men's national team training session at Dignity Health Sports Park on December 17, 2021 in Carson, California. Getty Images

U.S. youth international defender Kobi Henry has been transferred to Stade de Reims of Ligue 1 from USL Championship side Orange County SC, sources told ESPN.

A source with knowledge of the deal told ESPN that the transfer fee is around $700,000, which would make it the largest fee in USL history. The previous record for an initial transfer fee was set earlier this month when Locomotive FC midfielder Diego Luna was moved to Real Salt Lake for $250,000. The sources added that Orange County will receive a percentage of any future transfer fee should Reims move Henry at a later date, which could push the total fee past $1m.

- Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | Futbol Americas

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

After receiving a callup to a training camp for the U.S. men's national team in December, Henry went on trial at Reims the following month. He impressed during that spell, but he had to wait until his 18th birthday -- which took place on April 26 -- before signing a permanent deal.

The Lakeland, Florida, native was part of the Florida Rush academy and later spent time in the systems of both Orlando City and Inter Miami. With no apparent path forward at either MLS side, Henry signed his first professional contract with Orange County in the summer of 2020. He has gone to make 30 league and cup appearances for the club, including 19 during Orange County's run to the league title in the USL Championship.

At international level, Henry has played for both the U.S. U-17 and U-20 national teams. Earlier this month, he was part of the U.S. U-19 squad that played a pair of friendlies against England and Norway.