Mark Ogden sees a period of sustained success at Liverpool after Jurgen Klopp extended his contract with the club until 2026. (1:30)

Jurgen Klopp has said his new Liverpool contract extension will not influence the futures of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the club.

On Thursday, Klopp put pen to paper on a new two-year deal that will see him remain at Anfield until 2026 amid speculation he was set to leave and take a sabbatical in 2024.

- Salah wins Footballer of the Year, but who did our writers pick?

- Notebook: The inside stories from around the world

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Liverpool have yet to agree new contracts with star forwards Salah and Mane but Klopp said his new deal will not have an impact on the players' decision.

"I think that's a question for the boys," he told a news conference on Friday. "My relationship with both players is great.

"If it's a positive sign for the boys then great, but I don't think this will be a decisive factor. But the players who want to be here now know what they can expect."

Jurgen Klopp believes his new Liverpool will not impact on Mohamed Salah's future. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Both Mane and Salah's existing contracts run out in 2023 and earlier this month, Salah said the issue on him signing a new deal is not all "about the money" and is unsure if an agreement will be found.

Earlier on Friday, the Egypt international scooped the prestigious Football Writers' Association (FWA) Footballer of the Year award for a second time.

Liverpool remain on course to claim an unprecedented Quadruple this season after securing an impressive 2-0 win over Villarreal in their Champions League semifinal first leg in midweek.

Klopp's side have already won the Carabao Cup, will face Chelsea in the FA Cup final and are only one point behind Premier League leaders Manchester City with five matches remaining.

Liverpool face a tough trip to Newcastle United on Saturday but Klopp said his team are ready to challenge for all four trophies.

"This is no threat, but this is only the start. We really go for it now," he added. "We can't wait 10 years to make memories. We have to do it now. We have to enjoy the journey. We don't know if we will win anything.

"But at the moment, we try to squeeze everything out of this season that is possible. We had COVID and then 'the other guy' put us in trouble. So we have to cherish these moments."

Klopp also confirmed that Roberto Firmino will miss Saturday's clash at Newcastle while Kostas Tsimikas and Curtis Jones are also doubts.