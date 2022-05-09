Rob Dawson speaks about Manchester City's interest in signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer in the summer. (1:34)

Paul Pogba would prefer to move abroad rather than stay in the Premier League with Manchester City when his contract at Manchester United expires in the summer, sources have told ESPN.

City are among a number of clubs who have registered an interest in Pogba, who is set to leave Old Trafford as a free agent in June.

Pogba is willing to consider all serious offers but sources have told ESPN he has prioritised a move to either Paris Saint-Germain or Juventus.

PSG are leading the race, in part because Juventus are not in a position to match the French club's financial offer.

City are aware they are not top of Pogba's list but sources have told ESPN that his contract situation has made the 29-year-old an attractive prospect ahead of a summer during which they are exploring options to bolster their midfield.

City are close to confirming a deal for striker Erling Haaland after indicating to Borussia Dortmund they are ready to activate his €75 million release clause.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba would prefer a move abroad. Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

An official announcement could come as early as this week.

Sources have told ESPN that Pogba will not make a decision about his own future until the end of the season.

United have one game remaining against Crystal Palace on May 22 although the World Cup winner is facing a race against time to be fit as he continues his recovery from a muscle injury.

Meanwhile, United are close to confirming Mitchell van der Gaag as one of Erik ten Hag's backroom staff once he takes over at Old Trafford in the summer.

Van der Gaag has been working with Ten Hag at Ajax and is set to follow the 52-year-old to United.

Ten Hag also approached Fred Rutten to join his coaching team but sources have told ESPN he is set to turn down the offer in favour of taking a job at PSV Eindhoven.