Bayern Munich have announced the signing of Morocco international Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.
Mazraoui, 24, will join the Bundesliga champions on a free transfer from Ajax once his contract expires in June.
The right-back, who has signed a deal until 2026, could end up being the first part of a double signing from Ajax with Bayern Munich also interested in their midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, sources told ESPN.
- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access
Mazraoui will provide another option at right-back for Julian Nagelsmann, where he will compete with France international Benjamin Pavard for a spot in the team.
With Niklas Sule departing Bayern Munich for Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer this summer, the Mazraoui signing is the first reinforcement arriving at the club ahead of next season.
Welcome to #FCBayern, Noussair Mazraoui! 👋🔴⚪#MiaSanMia #ServusMazraoui— FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) May 24, 2022
Mazraoui came through the youth academy at Ajax and won two Eredivisie titles and two KNVB Cups at the club. He was also a key part of the team that reached the semifinals of the Champions League in 2019.
His departure from Ajax is part of a summer overhaul at the club with manager Erik ten Hag joining Manchester United and the club braced for a series of big-name departures.
Meanwhile, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer signed a one-year contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2024 on Monday.
The 36-year-old goalkeeper has won 10 straight league titles and two Champions League trophies among a host of domestic and European honours since joining Bayern from Schalke in 2011.
"Manuel is a defining figure in the history of FC Bayern," chief executive Oliver Kahn said in a statement. "[He] has been setting the standard around the world for years. It's a huge achievement to be so consistently world class."
Germany captain Neuer, who has made more than 470 appearances for Bayern in all competitions, is the second long-serving player to extend his stay in Bavaria after forward Thomas Muller also renewed his deal until 2024.
"We'll have a very good team again with which we can compete for every title," Neuer said. "As a goalkeeper, captain and leader, I want to be the support and a key factor in our big goals.
"We want to extend our title record and compete again for the German Cup and Champions League."