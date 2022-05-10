Steve Nicol explains why joining Manchester City was the best decision for Erling Haaland. (0:49)

Pep Guardiola has said "everyone knows the situation" with Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland but added that he has been prevented from saying more until the deal is complete.

City are close to confirming their move for Haaland after telling Borussia Dortmund they are ready to activate the 21-year-old's €75 million release clause.

An official announcement is expected before the weekend but Guardiola said he is unable to talk about Haaland until the deal is signed and sealed.

"Everyone knows the situation but I should not talk as I don't like to talk about next season," Guardiola told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Dortmund and City have not allowed me to say anything until it is done so I cannot talk, I am sorry.

"I would love to talk but I can't. They said don't say anything due to the legal actions. We will have time to talk about it, it is not that I don't want to."

City are preparing to face Wolves at Molineux on Wednesday knowing they need seven points from their last three games to be sure of the title.

Guardiola has problems at the back with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias set to miss the rest of the season.

Nathan Ake is also carrying an ankle problem leaving Guardiola with Aymeric Laporte as his only recognised senior centre-back.

"Nothing has changed since the game against Newcastle," Guardiola added.

"We are who we are and we are going into the last three games with the players we have and we go for it. The other players are going to solve it.

"We know how important it is. Hopefully we recover well and we have to do a good game [against Wolves]. This is the most important thing in our heads."