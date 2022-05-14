Gab & Juls slam the Bayern Munich players who travelled to Ibiza after losing 3-1 to Mainz. (1:03)

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has informed the club that he wants to leave and not extend his contract, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of Bayern's final game of the Bundesliga season at VfL Wolfsburg, Salihamidzic confirmed widespread reports that the Bundesliga's second-highest all-time scorer wants to depart despite having a contract until 2023.

- ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (U.S.)

"I spoke with Lewa. In that discussion he informed me that he does not want to accept our offer to extend the contract and that he would like to leave the club," Salihamidzic told Sky Germany.

"He said he wants to do something else. But our position has not changed. The fact is he has a contract to June 30, 2023."

The 33-year-old joined in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer and has won the Bundesliga title every year since then, as well as the Champions League.

Barcelona have been strongly linked as one destination for Lewandowski and speaking earlier on Saturday, Barca coach Xavi Hernandez did not dismiss their chances of landing the striker.

"I signed Dani Alves at 38," Xavi said when asked about his attitude towards more experienced signings. "It isn't about age, it's about performance. Players look after themselves so much and every year they're more professional.

"[Zlatan] Ibrahimovic, [Luka Modric], Alves... They've all performed very well at important clubs. Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi too. Age isn't a priority. If they improve us, that's what's important."