Paulo Dybala has announced that he will leave Serie A giants Juventus at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Turin throughout the campaign and he took to social media on Sunday to confirm his departure.

"It is difficult to find the right words to say bye to you," he wrote. "There are so many years and so many emotions all together.

"I thought we would have stayed together a few more years but destiny has led us down different paths. I will never forget everything you gave me; every match, every goal. I have grown up, learnt with you. I have lived a dream.

"It has been seven magical years with 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one can ever take away. Ever. Thank you for supporting me during the difficult moments.

E' difficile trovare le parole giuste per salutarvi, ci sono di mezzo tanti anni e tante emozioni, tutte assieme...

Pensavo che saremmo stati insieme ancora più anni, ma il destino ci mette su strade diverse. pic.twitter.com/D3cfK2vZ2y — Paulo Dybala (@PauDybala_JR) May 15, 2022

"Thank you to those who have been with me these years: from the first to the last, from fans to the those within the club, everyone, managers and team-mates, staff and directors. Wearing this important shirt alongside the captain's armband has been one of the proudest moments of my life, which I one day hope to show my children and grandchildren.

"Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt, it's difficult to imagine but it will be our last goodbye. It won't be easy but will step onto the pitch with a smile and my head held high, knowing I gave everything for you."

The Argentina international joined Juve from Palermo in 2015 and was a key member of the team that won five consecutive Serie A titles.

The striker also won the Coppa Italia on four occasions while he played in the Juve's Champions League final defeat in 2017.

Dybala is set to make his farewell home appearance against Lazio on Monday before Juve end their campaign with a trip for Fiorentina next week.