Real Madrid believe that Kylian Mbappe will announce a decision on his future this weekend, sources have told ESPN, with uncertainty around the situation causing "nervousness and confusion" over the club's chances of signing the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

According to sources, there is "pessimism" at Madrid over the potential deal while there is a similar level of uncertainty at PSG. Earlier this week, sources close to the Ligue 1 champions told ESPN the club had given up on keeping Mbappe because they thought he would join Madrid.

However, with Mbappe expected to announce his definitive decision over the next few days, the France international has not communicated it to either club.

Madrid -- who have known for months that the player had given the OK to a move to the Bernabeu -- do not understand his behaviour over the last two weeks, sources said.

The nervousness felt at the club at this late stage is due to the fact that they have not received confirmation that Mbappe intends to formally accept their offer or stay in Paris.

Both clubs find themselves in a tense standoff as they expect the player to speak publicly this weekend.

Throughout this season Madrid have stayed in contact with Mbappe's entourage, who had given their word to president Florentino Perez that he would join as a free agent when his PSG contract expires on June 30.

Kylian Mbappe is set to make an announcement on his future this weekend. Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

Sources had told ESPN that the deal was on track and that the signing was taken as a given at the Bernabeu, but that confidence has been hit by the lack of information and public statements from Mbappe over the last two weeks.

At the same time, Madrid understand the uniquely difficult context of Mbappe's situation, sources said, and that the player has the final word.

The club had not ruled out a late bid from PSG to change Mbappe's mind, but trusted that he would keep his word, despite the pressure he has faced "at every level" in recent weeks.

In February, ESPN reported that PSG's intention was to offer Mbappe a short-term contract extension, because there was a desire in Qatar for him to remain a PSG player during this year's World Cup.

The offer from PSG is understood to be significantly higher than Madrid's.

Sources close to the Madrid dressing room have also told ESPN that they now sense more pessimism around the Mbappe signing.

The club would have preferred the situation not to come to a head just days before their Champions League final with Liverpool, but sources said they understood a resolution now was inevitable.