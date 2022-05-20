Marco Rose has departed as Dortmund boss after guiding the club to second in the Bundesliga. Roland Krivec/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Borussia Dortmund manager Marco Rose has been sacked after just one season in charge, the club announced on Friday.

Rose guided Dortmund to second in the Bundesliga this season, eight points behind champions Bayern Munich, who won their 10th consecutive league title.

- Notebook: UCL in overhaul with tennis-style knockout change

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

"BVB and Coach Marco Rose end their relationship," the club said in a statement on Twitter.

"Following an intensive season analysis on Thursday, including Rose, Watzke, Zorc, Kehl, and Sammer, the club has decided to move forward, and wishes Marco Rose the best of luck in his next opportunity."

Dortmund disappointed in Europe this season, finishing third behind Ajax and Sporting CP in the Champions League group stage before slumping to a 6-4 aggregate defeat to Rangers in the first knockout phase of the Europa League.

Rose's side also suffered a shock exit in the third round of the German Cup in January at hands of second-tier side St. Pauli.

The German coach will leave the club with 27 wins from 46 games in all competitions.

"Despite a difficult season... I was convinced of our path," Rose said. "During our conversation, the impression matured in me that 100% conviction of all those responsible was no longer present. In the end, we decided together to end the cooperation."

Rose joined Dortmund from Borussia Monchengladbach last summer. He previously enjoyed managerial spells at Lokomotive Leipzig and FC Salzburg.

Dortmund said they would hold discussions over appointing Rose's replacement in the coming days.

Rose's exit comes weeks after striker Erling Haaland agreed to switch to Manchester City in a €60 million deal. The German club have since announced the signing of forward Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg.