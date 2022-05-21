Gab and Juls debate whether a return to Juventus would suit Paul Pogba when he leaves Man United. (0:40)

Paul Pogba is considering an offer to return to Juventus, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder is set to leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of June.

There is interest from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain in signing Pogba on a free transfer in the summer and the 29-year-old has a concrete proposal on the table from the Serie A side.

Sources have told ESPN that Pogba is yet to make a final decision and has not ruled out making a switch to PSG although Juventus are, for now, considered to be frontrunners to land the World Cup winner.

There has also been interest from Manchester City, although sources have told ESPN his preference is to move abroad.

If a deal is agreed with Juventus, it would be the second time Pogba has left Man United to move to Turin on a free transfer. He first made the move to Italy in 2012 before returning to Old Trafford in 2016 for a then world record fee of £89.3 million.

He has endured a mixed second spell at the club and was booed by his own supporters in his last two appearances against Norwich and Liverpool. He has missed the last four games with a calf injury but has returned to training ahead of Man United's last game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Pogba has found silverware hard to come by at Man United but was part of Jose Mourinho's team which won the Carabao Cup and Europa League in 2017.

He enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Juventus between 2012 and 2016, winning the Serie A title four times and helping the Italian giants to the 2015 Champions League final.