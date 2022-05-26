Sam Kerr takes on the defense to put Chelsea back on top in the 99th minute. (0:46)

The exodus at Manchester City is continuing as they announced on Thursday that defender Lucy Bronze will leave the club at the end of her contract this summer.

Georgia Stanway, Caroline Weir and Karima Benameur Taieb have also said that they will leave the club this summer.

It has been reported by the Telegraph that Bronze has been looking at a move to the National Women's Soccer League in the United States.

"It's been great to spend the last two years back on home soil, although it has come with trials & tribulations, it has also come with accomplishments," Bronze wrote on Twitter. "Big thanks to my teammates for being there for me.

"And of course, to our supporters: you've been by our side no matter what and you're playing such an important role in pushing the women's game to the level we want it to be. New adventures await, see you soon Citizens."

Bronze, 30, joined City for the first time in 2014 for a three-year stint during which she won the Women's Super League title, the Conti Cup and the FA Cup.

After three seasons with Lyon, she returned to Manchester in 2020.

The England international was named FIFA Best Women's Player of the Year in 2020. She has made 111 appearances for the club and scored 14 goals.

Manchester City's Lucy Bronze will leave the club this summer. Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

She was also named in Sarina Wiegman's provisional squad for the European Championship in England this summer.

Bronze is the latest in a number of high profile players to leave the club.

Stanway, who joined the club as a 16-year-old and has 186 appearances across all competitions, is leaving to join Bayern Munich.

Scotland international Weir, who has 124 appearances, announced she was leaving on Wednesday.

Manchester City finished third in the WSL this season and won the Conti Cup. They lost to Chelsea in the final of the FA Cup.