Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Ivan Perisic on a free transfer, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old has signed a two-year contract at the Premier League club after his deal with Inter Milan expired.

"I'm really excited to start with my new sports family, it's going to be my home," Perisic told the club's official website.

"When I got the contact from the coach and sporting director [Fabio Paratici] I told them that I really wanted to come here, and to the Premier League since 2009 when I started playing professionally in Belgium. This is the moment and I can't wait.

"It's a privilege work with a coach like this, we did well at Inter - we won the league after ten or 11 years. It was really a perfect year. I'm really happy to see him again, he lives football. Every minute, every hour, every day. Even when he's sleeping, he's thinking about football. I like his character and I know we're going to do a great job here.

"I was watching the last two, three games. After beating Arsenal it was obvious that Tottenham would be in the Champions League and it's also good for me because I want to play the best games."

Earlier on Tuesday, Perisic announced his departure from the Serie A giants after a six-year spell at the San Siro.

"After 254 games, 55 goals, 49 assists, 3 trophies and 18,934 minutes spent on the pitch wearing this glorious jersey; my journey here has come to an end," he wrote on Instagram.

"⁣⁣⁣⁣Even though every end means a new beginning it's important to reflect back on these past years and show you my deepest appreciation for the work accomplished. ⁣⁣⁣⁣

"It was an unforgettable learning experience for me as a player and for my whole family. ⁣⁣⁣⁣To the team, the staff, to all the employees but most importantly to the fans: you will always have a special place in my heart. ⁣⁣⁣⁣I leave feeling privileged having this club in my portfolio."

The moves sees the Croatia international reunite with Antonio Conte for a second time after playing under him at Inter and winning the 2020-21 Scudetto.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Spurs were exploring the possibility of signing Perisic and they have seen off competition from Juventus to land the midfielder.

The transfer comes after sources told ESPN that Conte was set to remain at Spurs following crunch talks with managing director Paratici.

Sources said Conte received the assurances he was seeking with the club ready to invest on new players. The club will now attempt to implement an aggressive transfer strategy which includes signing a central midfielder, two wing-backs, a back-up striker and one centre-back.

Conte has previously cited the need to add more experience to his squad, and Perisic has enjoyed an impressive career including spells at Borussia Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich in addition to earning 113 caps with Croatia, scoring in the 2018 World Cup final defeat to France.

The Spurs boss wants to improve his wing-back options and sees Perisic's versatility as a key asset.