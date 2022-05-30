Gab Marcotti warns Robert Lewandowski that forcing his way out of Bayern Munich will prove difficult. (1:13)

Striker Robert Lewandowski said on Monday that his story with Bayern Munich was over and that he could not imagine staying on with the German champions.

"One thing is certain today -- my story with Bayern is over. After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation," Lewandowski said during a news conference on international duty with Poland.

"I realise a transfer will be the best solution for both sides."

Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic said earlier this month that Lewandowski informed the club's boss that he wanted to leave, confirming reports the Bundesliga's second-highest career scorer could be on his way out despite having a contract until 2023.

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez said the club are interested in signing Lewandowski and confirmed negotiations had begun.

"Yes, Lewandowski is an option," Xavi told a news conference earlier this month. "He has already said he wants to leave, there are negotiations, but he still has a contract at his club. It won't be easy, being Bayern, but it's an option."

Lewandowski joined Bayern in 2014 from Borussia Dortmund and has won the Bundesliga every year since then as well as the Champions League in 2020.

The 33-year-old scored 312 goals in 384 career Bundesliga games, including breaking Bayern legend Gerd Muller's 39-year record for goals in a calendar season in 2021.