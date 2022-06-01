Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United when his contract expires at the end of June, the club announced Wednesday.

The France international will depart Old Trafford on a free transfer for the second time after joining Juventus in 2012.

A club statement read: "The club can announce that Paul Pogba will leave Manchester United at the end of June, upon the expiry of his contract.

"The Frenchman has enjoyed a long association with United, having joined the club's Academy from Le Havre at the age of just 16.

"Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Paul on his successful career, and thank him for his contributions to Manchester United. We wish him all the best for the next steps on a remarkable journey."

Pogba returned to the club in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89.3 million from Juventus and won three trophies in his debut campaign.

However, he has failed to find consistency throughout his return to United and faced criticism during his final season.

The midfielder was booed by his own supporters in his last two appearances against Norwich City and Liverpool.

Sources have told ESPN that Pogba is considering a return to Juventus after turning down interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.