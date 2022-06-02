Mark Ogden describes Paul Pogba's second spell at Manchester United as a "huge disappointment". (1:32)

Manchester United have announced that Juan Mata will leave when his contract expires in June.

Mata, 34, follows Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard in leaving United. The pair announced their departure from Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Former Chelsea and Valencia midfielder Mata signed for United in January 2014 for £37 million.

He made 285 appearances for the club, scoring 51 goals, and won the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

United said in a statement: "Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future."