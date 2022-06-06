James Milner has signed a new one-year deal at Liverpool, the club announced on Monday.

Milner was set to leave Anfield on a free transfer after his contract expired at the end of June but he has decided to extend his stay at the club.

"I'm very pleased to be staying for another season," Milner told the club's official website. "I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will.

"An overriding feeling for me -- and a vitally important one in the process -- was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract.

"Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn't have the ending we hoped it would. But I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success, to be honest. I felt that after the parade and that played a part in my decision-making also. It's a unique club.

"Now this is signed, I'm already looking forward to getting back with everyone, refocusing and going again. It's a brilliant dressing room to be part of."