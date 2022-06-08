Eve Perisset joined Chelsea from Bordeaux. Photo by Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC

Chelsea made their first signing under the new ownership led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital after their women's team brought in France defender Eve Perisset from Bordeaux on Wednesday.

Perisset, who has signed a three-year deal, will join Chelsea on July 1 as they prepare to defend their Women's Super League title in the 2022-23 season.

- Lawson: PSG are improving, but Lyon still rule France

- UEFA Nations League on ESPN networks: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S. only)

The Boehly-Clearlake consortium completed its takeover of Chelsea from Roman Abramovich last month after the Russian owner put the club up for sale in March following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special military operation."

"The time was right for me to make this big move to London and join the English Super League," Perisset, who becomes the first French female player to play for Chelsea, said.

The 27-year-old started her career at Lyon where she won the league and French Cup four times as well as the 2016 Champions League.

She then joined Paris Saint-Germain where she won another French Cup before joining Bordeaux in 2020.

The versatile France international made 45 appearances for Bordeaux, having played both full-back positions and in midfield.

Perisset has 34 caps for France and has been included in their squad for the upcoming Women's European Championship.