Fenerbahce have registered an interest in Andreas Pereira but the Manchester United midfielder has also been told he will be given an opportunity to impress new manager Erik ten Hag during the summer tour of Thailand and Australia, sources have told ESPN.

Pereira spent last season on loan at Flamengo but a permanent move to the Brazilian side has all but collapsed.

- Why are there so many high-profile free transfers now?

- Marcotti: Grading 10 most expensive transfers by position

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Ten Hag has indicated to Pereira that he will be part of the first-team squad during preseason and is set to be given opportunities in friendlies against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa and Atletico Madrid.

Sources have told ESPN that the 26-year-old's future remains up in the air and he hasn't ruled out a move away from Old Trafford if it represents a better chance of playing regular football.

Fenerbahce are keen to land Pereira with sources telling ESPN he is intrigued by the possibility of linking up with manager Jorge Jesus.

Pereira has a year left on his contract and United will consider offers of around €8 million. Benfica are also looking at Pereira at a time when United are targeting their striker Darwin Nunez.

Ten Hag has prioritised strengthening his midfield and attack this summer but has also been told he will have to make the most of the players already at the club.

United are short of midfielders after the departures of Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata. Pereira has impressed during his loan spell at Flamengo and Ten Hag knows him from their time together at PSV Eindhoven.

Meanwhile, sources have told ESPN that United have ruled out the possibility of letting Marcus Rashford leave this summer.

The forward has been linked with a move away after a disappointing season but he remains central to Ten Hag's plans for next season and will not be allowed to leave.

Rashford is set to be among the first players to arrive back for preseason training when it begins on June 27. The 24-year-old was left out of England's squad for their Nations League games and has been undergoing an individual training programme while on holiday.