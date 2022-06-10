The transfer window for the Premier League is now open, though a host of deals have already been agreed for July 1 -- either as free transfers, or when the window opens for some of the other European leagues.

Manchester City's £51 million signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland -- one of the best young players on the planet -- is the main event, but which other stars could head to England this summer? Who might leave the Premier League? And who are some of the players looking to stay in the country, but with a different club?

LEAVING THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

Sadio Mane, FW, Liverpool

The Liverpool forward has reportedly decided to leave this summer, with his contract expiring in 2023, despite the incredible success he has achieved at Anfield. Mane is 30, so may consider it time to try one final challenge before the end of his career, and Bayern Munich are the club leading the race. Liverpool apparently want £40m, but sources have told ESPN that Bayern have so far come up short with their two bids.

Paul Pogba, CM, Man United

The France international midfielder has been at the centre of transfer speculation for months, but Man United finally confirmed that he would be leaving at the end of his contract this summer. Pogba joined for £89.3m back in 2016 but will leave for nothing, with former club Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid monitoring things. His wages will be an issue, but there's little chance he stays in the Premier League next season.

Bernardo Silva, AM, Man City

Another player to have achieved great things in England, but Silva is reportedly pining for a move to LaLiga, with Barcelona keen to bring the 27-year-old to Camp Nou. The issue is that the Portugal international's transfer fee would cost above £60m and Barca are still struggling financially. If Barca midfielder Frenkie de Jong was added to the mix then a deal could be done (though Man United are considering a move for the Netherlands star too), otherwise Silva may be forced to stay as his contract doesn't expire until 2025.

JOINING THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

Darwin Nunez, ST, Benfica

Liverpool look to have taken control of the race to sign the prolific Benfica striker, with sources telling ESPN they have made a move for around £75m, plus £15m in add-ons. Nunez is only 22 and his 34 goals in 41 games last season rocketed him to the top of many clubs' wishlist. Man United are still keen but sources said they have other priorities in midfield, so Nunez could make a name for himself at Anfield where another Uruguayan striker, Luis Suarez, once thrived.

Serge Gnabry, FW, Bayern Munich

It's hard to remember, but Gnabry has actually played in the Premier League before -- he was at Arsenal from 2012-2016 and had a terrible loan spell at West Brom in 2015-16 before becoming a world superstar in the German Bundesliga. Unable to agree terms on a new contract, the 26-year-old winger is now set to leave Bayern Munich and has been linked with a return to Arsenal. However, every top club in Europe will be tracking him now.

Christopher Nkunku, AM, RB Leipzig

With 35 goals and 19 assists in 50 games for RB Leipzig this season, Nkunku enjoyed his breakout season having moved to Germany from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019 for around £10m. The France attacking midfielder is now one of the hottest young players in Europe and has Liverpool, Chelsea, Man United, Man City and Arsenal all vying for his signature. His heart remains with PSG, but a move to England could kick his career up another notch.

MOVING WITHIN THE PREMIER LEAGUE?

Gabriel Jesus, ST, Man City

The arrival of Haaland and Julian Alvarez to an already stacked Man City forward line has given Jesus a reason to think about his future. The Brazil international had 13 goals and 12 assists in 41 games last season but is likely to slip down the pecking order next season and wants to play more regularly. Real Madrid have shown an interest, though Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham are all reportedly keen to bring him in and he may choose to stay in England. Sources have told ESPN that City will want at least £55m to sign him though.

Youri Tielemans, CM, Leicester

Leicester missed out on Europe last season by finishing eighth in the Premier League and Tielemans is a midfielder of such quality that he needs to be playing at the top level. A £35m transfer is likely this summer as his contract expires in 2023 and Leicester won't want to lose him on a free transfer. Arsenal have been heavily linked with the Belgium international, though his style and experience could fit at any top club.

Marc Cucurella, LB, Brighton

One of the stars of the season, the 23-year-old left-back showed himself to be immediately comfortable at the highest level after a transfer to Brighton from Getafe in 2021. The former Barcelona defender has real class and Man City, Chelsea and Tottenham are all reportedly keen to bring him in to strengthen their backline, though a transfer fee of £45m may prove prohibitive.

Transfer fees estimated

July 1

Erling Haaland, Borussia Dortmund to Manchester City, £51m

Diego Carlos, Sevilla to Aston Villa, £28m

Brenden Aaronson, FC Salzburg to Leeds United, £24m

Philippe Coutinho, Barcelona to Aston Villa, £20m

Matt Targett, Aston Villa to Newcastle United, £15m

Hwang Hee-chan, RB Leipzig to Wolves. £15m

Rasmus Kristensen, FC Salzburg to Leeds United, £12m

Matt Turner, New England Revolution to Arsenal, £5.7m

Fabio Carvalho, Fulham to Liverpool, £5m

Robin Olsen, AS Roma to Aston Villa, £3m

Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea to Real Madrid, Free

Boubacar Kamara, Marseille to Aston Villa, Free

Fraser Forster, Southampton to Tottenham Hotspur, Free

Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan to Tottenham Hotspur, Free