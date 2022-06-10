Sebastian Salazar and Herculez Gomez discuss the loss of Catarina Macario and how it will impact the U.S. women's national team. (4:21)

Chelsea have announced their second signing of the summer with Canada international Kadeisha Buchanan joining the club from Lyon on a three-year deal.

Buchanan, 26, spent the last five-and-a-half years with the French champions where she won five Champions League titles and eight domestic titles.

- Euro 2022: Your guide to every squad

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

- Lawson: PSG are improving, but Lyon still rule France

She will be the first Chelsea player to wear the No. 26 since John Terry retired.

"I am coming to Chelsea with the same ambition I always had -- win trophies and become the best in the world. The club has everything in order for us to compete in every competition and it's time to bring a Champions League trophy to London," Buchanan said in a statement.

"I'm hoping to bring my experience to the team and continue on the successful pathway that the club has been on for the past seasons. I can't wait to join my new teammates and the coaching staff on this journey."

Kadeisha Buchanan recently won the Champions League with Lyon. Photo by Harry Langer/vi/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Prior to her time in Lyon, Buchanan played college football with West Virginia Mountaineers where she made 98 appearances and was a top NCAA player.

The defender made her senior Canada debut in 2013 against China and has gone on to make 118 appearances. She has been named Canadian Player of the Year three times, been nominated for the Ballon d'Or and featured in FIFPro's Women's World XI.

She also won gold with Canada at the 2020 Olympics.

"Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world class player who has proven herself on the world stage," Chelsea head coach Emma Hayes said.

"She is going to bring a quality to our group and with her brilliant personality and character, we think she will be really liked within the dressing room. We look forward to welcoming Kadeisha this summer."