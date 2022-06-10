Cameron Carter-Vickers was part of a Celtic team that won the league and cup double in 2021-22. Craig Williamson/SNS Group via Getty Images

Celtic has acquired defender Cameron Carter-Vickers from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, the club announced on Friday.

The United States international had spent the previous season with the Bhoys on loan, one in which Celtic claimed the Scottish Premiership title and the Scottish League Cup. Now Carter-Vickers has moved to Celtic on a full transfer after signing a four-year contract, as he looks to secure a roster spot for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup.

Carter-Vickers, 24, had been on Tottenham's books since the 2015-16 season after rising through the club's academy. However, he was limited to just five first-team appearances in cup competitions as he was sent out on a series of loans to teams in the English Championship. These included stints at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and AFC Bournemouth until finally setting in with Celtic last season.

Carter-Vickers was a consistent presence in the Celtic lineup, making a total of 49 league and cup appearances while scoring four goals. In addition to the league and cup double, Carter-Vickers was named to the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

The successful campaign resulted in a recall to the U.S. national team for the first time since 2019. Carter-Vickers logged 45 minutes as a substitute in the Americans' 3-0 win over Morocco. He has made nine international appearances ahead of Friday's CONCACAF Nations League match against Grenada (stream live at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN+).