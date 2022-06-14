Tottenham are close to finalising a £25 million deal for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, sources have told ESPN.

The 25-year-old is expected to undergo a medical later this week as the finishing touches are put to a five-year contract which will see Bissouma become the club's third summer signing after Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

Spurs were interested in Bissouma in January but were unable to agree a fee with Brighton, who have reluctantly allowed the Mali international to depart given he has one year left on his existing contract.

Bissouma was arrested last October under suspicion of sexual assault but was released under police investigation with the outcome still pending.

Spurs are hoping to pair Bissouma with Rodrigo Bentancur having indicated Harry Winks can leave the club this summer as head coach Antonio Conte aims for an aggressive overhaul of his squad aiming to turn them into Premier League title contenders.

Conte wants at least six signings and is hopeful of completing a deal for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence.

Talks are ongoing between the clubs. As revealed by ESPN in January, Spurs had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old last summer and the two clubs are yet to agree a fee.

Although several other clubs are interested -- including Brentford, West Ham United, AS Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest, where he spent last season on loan -- Spurs are considered favourites for Spence's signature.