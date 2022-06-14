Julien Laurens dives into Roma's 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the UEFA Europa Conference League final and how the trophy adds to Jose Mourinho's legacy. (1:46)

Roma have confirmed the signing of former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic on a one-year deal.

Matic, 33, will reunite with former manager Jose Mourinho, who signed him during his spells with United and Chelsea.

"I am pleased and honoured to be joining this club and I cannot wait to start the new season with my teammates," Matic said in a statement.

"Roma is a big club, with amazing fans and a coach, Jose Mourinho, who is well known to everyone - making the decision to come here very straightforward."

Matic, who left Old Trafford on a free transfer, offers experience to Mourinho's side with 48 caps for Serbia and three Premier League titles.

"Nemanja brings with him to Roma not just a lot of quality on the pitch, but the vast experience he has gained from so many seasons in the Premier League and a focus and mentality that has consistently set him apart throughout his career," Tiago Pinto, the club's general manager said.

"The enthusiasm he showed at the prospect of joining our project was hugely encouraging and I am sure that will serve as a starting point for a very productive journey for all of us."