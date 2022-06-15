Paul Pogba has completed his return to Juventus on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

The 29-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Juventus as he moves to the club for the second time in his career -- he previously joined the Italian giants in 2012 from United.

Pogba enjoyed a successful four-year first stint in Turin, winning four consecutive league titles and two Coppa Italia trophies. He will also be reunited with manager Massimiliano Allegri as the club look to win their first Serie A title since 2020.

Sources told ESPN last month that Pogba was keen on a return to Juventus after turning down interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

PSG were also a potential destination for the France international, but the departure of sporting director Leonardo and the arrival of Luis Campos cooled down the interest from the Ligue 1 champions.

Pogba will detail the reasons behind his move in a documentary, "The Pogmentary," which will be released on Amazon Prime on Friday.

Earlier this month, United confirmed that the midfielder would leave when his contract expired, bringing an end to a difficult six-year spell at Old Trafford.

Pogba began his career at United and returned in 2016 for a then-world-record fee of £89.3 million from Juventus.

He won three trophies in his debut campaign, but he fell out with then-United manager Jose Mourinho and struggled to find consistency under successive bosses Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Pogba endured an uneasy relationship with the United fans, and they booed him in his final two appearances against Norwich City and Liverpool.