Tottenham Hotspur have continued their rebuild under Antonio Conte and signed midfielder Yves Bissouma from Brighton, it was announced on Friday.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Spurs were set to sign Bissouma in a £25 million deal and he has signed a four-year contract at the club.

- Full Premier League fixtures schedule 2022-23

- Olley: Tough start to Prem season for ambitious Conte?

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Spurs were interested in Bissouma in January but were unable to agree a fee with Brighton, who have reluctantly allowed the Mali international to depart given he has one year left on his existing contract.

Spurs are hoping to pair the 25-year-old with Rodrigo Bentancur having indicated Harry Winks can leave the club this summer.

TOTTENHAM'S FIRST GAMES Aug. 6 Southampton (H) Aug. 13 Chelsea (A) Aug. 20 Wolves (H) Aug. 27 Nottm Forest (A) Aug. 30 West Ham (A) Sept. 3 Fulham (H)

Bissouma was arrested last October under suspicion of sexual assault but was released under police investigation with the outcome still pending.

The midfielder is the third summer signing as head coach Antonio Conte aims for an aggressive overhaul of his squad aiming to turn them into Premier League title contenders.

Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster have already been brought in by Conte, with the manager indicating he wants at least six signings during the transfer window.