Arsenal have agreed a deal worth up €40 million for Porto's Fabio Vieira, the Portuguese side announced on Friday.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Vieira is due to have a medical in London on Friday and will finalise terms on what is expected to be a five-year contract.

Porto have confirmed that Arsenal have reached an agreement for an initial fee of €35m for Vieira, with a further €5m in potential add-ons.

Vieira played a key role as Porto lifted the Portuguese Liga title for a 30th time last season, in which the midfielder scored seven goals and recorded 16 assists in all competitions.

He also made five appearances in Europe last term, including two Champions League group stage games and four appearances in the Europa League knockout stages.