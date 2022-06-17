Kathleen McNamee praises the influence of Chloe Kelly as she scored her first international goal in England's 3-0 win vs. Belgium. (0:54)

Paris Saint-Germain have announced they've signed Netherlands forward Lieke Martens on a three-year deal from Barcelona.

Martens, 29, announced on Thursday that she was leaving Barca after five years at the club.

"After five beautiful years at this fantastic club in this beautiful city I have decided to part ways with the club and start a new adventure. I came to FC Barcelona in a time that the club started an ambitious project to become leader in the world of women's football," she wrote on Instagram.

"We worked hard and I believe that we achieved the goals set five years ago. Winning the Champions League was an absolute highlight as well as winning the FIFA Worlds Best Player Award as a player of Barca."

Martens made 156 appearances and scored 73 goals during her time in Spain. She won nine domestic titles and the Champions League.

She made her senior international debut in 2011 and has gone on to win 133 caps, scoring 54 goals.

"I have always followed and loved this club. It's a team that has performed well in recent years, as you can see from its results on the national and European stage. Paris Saint-Germain can achieve great things," she said in a statement after announcing her move to PSG.

"I have a lot of experience, and I hope that is something I can bring. I'm an attacking player, who likes to create, I want to be able to help the team on and off the field. I want to be helpful to my teammates."