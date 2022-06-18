Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah has agreed a new long-term contract, the club announced on Saturday.

Nketiah, 22, has been with Arsenal for eight years and has made 92 first-team appearances, scoring 23 goals.

- Notebook: The inside stories from around the world

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

He will wear the No. 14 shirt which has been previously worn by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thierry Henry.

"I'm delighted Eddie is staying with us. He represents what we are all about and all the values of the club," Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said in a statement.

"We are very happy that he has extended his contract and now we have to get to work and continue to develop the great talent and person that we have in him."

Eddie Nketiah has been with Arsenal since he was a teenager. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

On Friday, Arsenal agreed a deal worth up €40 million for Porto's Fabio Vieira and the midfielder is set to sign a five-year contract.

Arsenal have already signed U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution and teenage Brazilian forward Marquinhos this summer. Alexandre Lacazette left the club to join Lyon at the end of his contract.

Just getting started...



We're delighted to announce @EddieNketiah9 has signed a new deal ✍️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 18, 2022

"The foundations of this squad are built on young talent and in particular those who have come through our Academy system," technical director Edu said.

"Eddie was released by another club as a young man but has always shown he has the attitude as well as the ability to become a top player. The fact he's signed a new contract is an important part of our squad planning for next season and we're all delighted."