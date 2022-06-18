Kathleen McNamee praises the influence of Chloe Kelly as she scored her first international goal in England's 3-0 win vs. Belgium. (0:54)

OL Reign have announced the signing of Olympic gold medal winner Jordyn Huitema from Paris Saint-German on a one-year deal.

Huitema, 21, announced on Thursday that she was leaving PSG after three seasons and it had been widely reported that she would go to the National Women's Soccer League.

The forward's contract also includes an option to extend her deal through the 2024 NWSL season.

"I'm really looking forward to this new chapter and opportunity with OL Reign. This team is filled with some of the most talented players from around the world and I'm honored to be a part of it," Huitema said in a statement.

"I'm eager to get started and can't wait to contribute to the team's success."