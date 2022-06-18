OL Reign have announced the signing of Olympic gold medal winner Jordyn Huitema from Paris Saint-German on a one-year deal.
Huitema, 21, announced on Thursday that she was leaving PSG after three seasons and it had been widely reported that she would go to the National Women's Soccer League.
The forward's contract also includes an option to extend her deal through the 2024 NWSL season.
"I'm really looking forward to this new chapter and opportunity with OL Reign. This team is filled with some of the most talented players from around the world and I'm honored to be a part of it," Huitema said in a statement.
"I'm eager to get started and can't wait to contribute to the team's success."
Huitema made 71 appearances with PSG and scored nine goals across all competitions.
She was part of the squad that helped the club win its first-ever Division 1 Feminine title in 2021.
"Jordyn has shown her ability to play at the highest level at both the club and international level," OL Reign head coach Laura Harvey said.
"We understand how much potential she has and think that she could have an important role on this team."
The Canada international has 49 caps, scoring 14 goals and assisting three more in that time.
OL Reign also announced that they had signed USWNT star Tobin Heath on a season-long deal. It marks a return to the U.S. league for Heath who spent the last two seasons playing in the Women's Super League with Manchester United and Arsenal.