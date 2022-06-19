Steve Nicol and Ian Darke detail why Darwin Nunez would be the perfect signing for Liverpool. (1:47)

Liverpool have signed defender Calvin Ramsay from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen, the Premier League club said on Sunday.

British media reported that Liverpool paid Aberdeen £4.5 million ($5.50M) plus add-ons for the 18-year-old.

Ramsay recorded nine assists in 33 appearances across all competitions for Aberdeen in the 2021-22 season as they narrowly avoided relegation from the Scottish top-flight and reached the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

"It was a dream come true to play for Aberdeen, and now to be at one of the biggest, if not the biggest club in the world, it's a massive achievement and I'm looking forward to trying to show the fans what I've got," Ramsay said.

Ramsay becomes the Merseyside club's third summer signing following the arrivals of winger Fabio Carvalho and forward Darwin Nunez.

He said that seeing how the club developed young players like Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott attracted him to playing for them.

"There's obviously a pathway here," he said. "That's one of the reasons I chose it as well. It's not just a massive club, they give young players chances in the first team.

"So if I can come in in preseason, put my mark down, then there's no reason why I can't push to get in the first-team squad."