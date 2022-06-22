The transfer window for the English Premier League and French Ligue 1 is already open, but the rest of Europe is springing into life on July 1 when some of the big deals already agreed will go through officially.

ESPN's writers have everything you need to know about the top teams' hopes and delve into deals that might be on the cards. Who will come in? Who will depart?

Premier League

MANCHESTER CITY

Budget? As ever with Man City, they can afford anyone but will still walk away from deals if the fee isn't right.

What does the team need? After signing striker Erling Haaland for £51.2 million from Borussia Dortmund, City boss Pep Guardiola could still do with a left-back and a midfielder. Defender Benjamin Mendy remains suspended by the club amid his upcoming rape trial and 37-year-old midfielder Fernandinho left at the end of his contract, meaning there are still gaps in the squad even if the major void up front has now been filled by Haaland. Ultimately, the 21-year-old striker was the club's top target this summer and the deal was signed and sealed very early. Anything else between now and the start of the season will be considered a bonus.

Who are the major targets? Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Brighton left-back Marc Cucurella are two players City would like to sign before the transfer deadline. Sources have told ESPN that both are keen to move to the Etihad, but they are key players for their current clubs and won't be allowed to move cheaply. Both deals will come down to what they are worth to their clubs compared to what they are worth to City, while director of football Txiki Begiristain has shown time and time again he won't overpay on transfer fees. If Guardiola can win the Premier League without a striker, he can do it without added competition at left-back and in midfield.

Who could be leaving? Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has told the club he would like serious offers to be considered because he's keen for more regular football. Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus and Real Madrid have all shown an interest, although Arsenal remain at the front of the queue. City want to recoup more than £50m, which has so far proved a stumbling block in negotiations, but the expectation is that he will leave. Like Jesus, Raheem Sterling also has one year left on his contract and his future remains up in the air. Sources told ESPN that Chelsea are interested, and if they come up with a suitable offer around £60m, the England winger could also leave.

Any new contracts? City have done a good job of getting key players to sign long contracts and even though Rodri still has two years left on his deal, he's the next in line for fresh terms. He was outstanding last season and a new long-term contract would be a suitable reward. -- Rob Dawson.

LIVERPOOL

Budget: £80m, plus incoming transfer funds. However, all business is done for this summer already.

What does the team need? Liverpool have already moved quickly to make up for the loss of Sadio Mane, who is bound for Bayern Munich in a £30m transfer, by signing Benfica's Darwin Nunez in a deal which could ultimately cost the Anfield club £85m. Fulham forward Fabio Carvalho and Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay arrived for less than £10m combined to add depth, and Liverpool's transfer business appears to have been wrapped up quickly and with the minimum of fuss. A move for a new midfielder could also happen if the right target comes available. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham is a player of interest, but there is no expectation that a £100m deal for the England player can -- or will -- be done this summer.

Who are the major targets? Nunez has been done, and added to the January signing of Luis Diaz, so Liverpool are well set in attacking areas. As mentioned previously, the 18-year-old Bellingham is a player who could ultimately move to Anfield, but not this summer.

Who could be leaving? Mane has left for Bayern, while Divock Origi is close to completing a move to AC Milan on a free transfer. Alongside Origi, Ben Woodburn, Sheyi Ojo and goalkeeper Loris Karius have also been released at the end of their contracts. Japan forward Takumi Minamino, former Arsenal midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and defender Nat Phillips are available for moves if the right offer is made, while Wales full-back Neco Williams will be allowed to leave on a season-long loan.

Any new contracts? Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino are both entering the final 12 months of their deals. While the signing of Nunez suggests that Firmino will be allowed to leave as a free agent next summer, all efforts will be made to persuade Salah to sign a new contract. The Egypt international has so far resisted the opportunity to commit his future to Liverpool, but his is the priority contract to be resolved. -- Mark Ogden

CHELSEA

Budget: £100m. The club's new owners have some things to figure out, but they will back coach Thomas Tuchel where he needs it.

What does the team need? Chelsea have some important issues to address. The free transfer departures of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen (likely to Barcelona) have left Tuchel in need of at least one new centre-back, while a new left-back is another priority due to doubts over Marcos Alonso's future and the need for competition for Ben Chilwell. Central midfield is another issue, but with club-record £97.5m striker Romelu Lukaku close to sealing a loan move back to Inter Milan, the focus will likely shift to attacking reinforcements in the hope that the midfield area can wait until next year.

Who are the major targets? Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is the top target to fill the gaps left by Rudiger and Christensen at the back, but Barcelona have emerged as competition for the France international. RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol, Torino defender Gleison Bremer and Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe have also been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. Wolves full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri is a target at left-back, while Chelsea retain an interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice despite his £100m valuation. West Ham's determination to keep Rice, and Chelsea priorities elsewhere, make that move unlikely, however. The future of Armando Broja, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Southampton last season, will dictate whether Chelsea seek a new striker to replace Lukaku or put their faith in the 20-year-old Albania forward. Sources have also told ESPN that Man City winger Sterling is a major target up front, but he could cost £60m, while Chicago Fire's 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has also been the subject of interest.

Who could be leaving? Rudiger has already gone and Christensen, Danny Drinkwater and Charly Musonda have been released as free agents. Lukaku is likely to move back to Inter, just a year after returning to Chelsea. Alonso is expected to leave, with interest from LaLiga, while captain Cesar Azpilicueta may also move on, despite a one-year contract extension being triggered at the end of last season. Christian Pulisic's future is also uncertain, with the U.S. forward unable to secure a regular starting spot under Tuchel. Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech could all be offloaded to raise transfer funds if Chelsea receive decent offers.

Any new contracts? The protracted takeover of the club, completed last month by a consortium led by Todd Boehly, has delayed all new contract talks at Stamford Bridge -- an issue which contributed to Rudiger's move to Real. But new deals for Mason Mount, Reece James and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy are likely to be the priorities, with decisions also needing to be made on N'Golo Kante and Jorginho, who are both entering the final 12 months of their deals. -- Mark Ogden

TOTTENHAM

Budget: Spurs secured a cash injection of £150m from their majority shareholder, Enic, the vast majority of which has been made available for transfers. Plus there could be additional funds from player departures.

What does the team need? Antonio Conte is aiming high this summer. He believes Tottenham need at least six signings to turn them into Premier League title contenders -- including a centre-back, a central midfielder, two wing-backs and another forward option.

Who are the major targets? Spurs have already been busy in securing Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic and Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster on free transfers, plus Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma for £25m. The club would like to sign Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan to bolster their defence, but an agreement has so far been tricky to find. They are also keen on Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence, but the two clubs remain apart in their valuations of the 21-year-old. Spurs have been linked with a move for Everton forward Richarlison, but the club have privately played down suggestions they are close to completing a deal. Conte is an admirer of Inter striker Lautaro Martinez but a deal could cost around £90m.

Who could be leaving? Ajax are keen on signing winger Steven Bergwijn, while a host of other players have been told they can find a new club including Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Emerson Royal.

Any new contracts? Harry Kane attempted to push through a move away from Tottenham last summer but Spurs are more confident of keeping the striker 12 months on after qualifying for the Champions League. Ideally, Tottenham would like to extend his contract further but it is unclear as yet whether the 28-year-old is willing to consider a new deal. -- James Olley

ARSENAL

Budget: Difficult to be exact, but Arsenal spent £140m last summer and that will inevitably have an impact now given they missed out on Champions League qualification. Money from player departures will be reinvested in the squad, but there is cash independent of that.

What does the team need? Numbers. Arsenal streamlined their squad last season with no European football but will now attempt to combine a push for a top-four spot with a Europa League campaign. They badly need at least one striker after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to join Barcelona for free in early February and Alexandre Lacazette to leave for Lyon at the end of his contract. Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on one forward who can play through the middle and another who can operate out wide. He also wants a central midfielder, cover at full-back and at centre-back.

Who are the major targets? Arsenal have sealed a £34m deal for Porto midfielder Fabio Vieira on a five-year contract. They are also pursuing Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus; the Premier League champions' £50m+ valuation has so far proved a stumbling block but there have been more positive noises in recent days that an agreement could be reached. The Gunners held at least one meeting with Paulo Dybala's representatives, after the striker left Juventus on a free transfer, but they have so far opted not to pursue a deal. Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin is a third forward Arsenal have considered. Arteta has a long-standing interest in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans, but it is unclear at this stage whether Vieira's arrival is the end of their desire to strengthen in that area, while Leeds winger Raphinha is on their radar. They are also keen on Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, who would theoretically strengthen both the centre-back position and provide cover at left-back given his versatility.

Who could be leaving? Hector Bellerin and Lucas Torreira view their futures away from the club. Ainsley Maitland-Niles was keen to see out the final year of his contract but is attracting interest from Nottingham Forest. Fulham are keen on goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who is open to a move after falling behind Aaron Ramsdale in the pecking order. Granit Xhaka has previously attracted interest from Roma, while the Gunners are keen to offload winger Nicolas Pepe if a new club can be found. Pablo Mari and Reiss Nelson are other fringe players who could leave.

Any new contracts? Arsenal confirmed that striker Eddie Nketiah has signed a new five-year contract. The Gunners are hoping to get star winger Bukayo Saka to sign fresh terms with talks expected over the summer. -- James Olley

MANCHESTER UNITED

Budget? It's not set in stone, but United are aiming for a net spend of between £100m and £150m.

What does the team need? What doesn't it need? You can make an argument that every position needs strengthening, but United have prioritised signing a central midfielder, followed by a versatile forward and possibly a defender. New manager Erik ten Hag is short of quality in midfield but he's also short of numbers after the departures of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata on free transfers. It's vital that United get at least one new arrival in.

Who are the major targets? Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong remains the top target to fill the void in midfield. De Jong, according to sources, has reservations about leaving Barcelona and moving to a club outside the Champions League, but there remains confidence in England and Spain that a deal can be reached. United are keen to sign the Netherlands international and Barcelona are keen to recoup funds to help solve some of their financial problems. In the absence of real interest from another of Europe's top sides, it's likely De Jong will end up at Old Trafford eventually. There is also interest in Ajax winger Antony, with United looking for a more flexible forward who can play in a variety of positions rather than an out-and-out striker.

Who could be leaving? There are question marks over a lot of squad players. Eric Bailly, Anthony Martial, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Alex Telles are all set to start preseason training with United, but whether they are all still at the club by the end of the transfer window will depend on how much encouragement they get from Ten Hag that they're going to play. One deal that is reasonably close is goalkeeper Dean Henderson's proposed loan move to Nottingham Forest.

Any new contracts? Even after a disappointing season, United would like to secure Marcus Rashford's long-term future. He has a year left on his contract with the option of another year to take it to 2024, so there is no immediate rush, but the club would like to begin serious talks soon. Cristiano Ronaldo's contract expires in 2023, but there is the option to extend by one year with him, too. -- Rob Dawson.

Elsewhere in Europe

Budget: The club could make a substantial investment if required, after Kylian Mbappe's U-turn to stay at Paris Saint-Germain left the funds that had been allocated to his hefty signing-on fee and superstar wages available to spend elsewhere.

What does the team need? The squad is already strong and well-balanced. Madrid moved early and decisively this year, bringing in centre-back Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea to strengthen the defence, while the €80m signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco finally gives the team a top-level alternative to Casemiro in defensive midfield. Otherwise, the failure to land Mbappe means there would be room for a forward addition if the right opportunity presents itself.

Who are the major targets? President Florentino Perez said this month that there was "no more room" in the squad for now, with any incomings depending on which unwanted players depart during July and August. The club are looking at adding a young forward to the squad, although that role could be played by academy product Borja Mayoral with his two-year loan at Roma coming to an end. Alvaro Odriozola is another returning loanee who, as it stands, will stay as backup for Dani Carvajal at right-back. The club have made an opening bid to sign the Chicago Fire and U.S. U20 goalkeeper Slonina, and the 18-year-old is keen to move.

Who could be leaving? Gareth Bale, Marcelo and Isco have left, but a decision must be made on Spain forward Marco Asensio, whose contract expires next year. Asensio switched agents earlier this year, and he is now represented by Jorge Mendes. Right now, all options remain on the table: he could sign a new deal, run down his contract or push to move in this window. Midfielder Dani Ceballos must also decide if he wants regular football, to try to secure a place in the Spain squad at the World Cup. The club would like to move on both backup strikers Luka Jovic and Mariano Diaz, although that has been the case for some time. Second-choice keeper Andriy Lunin might want to get more minutes -- he barely featured last season -- while defender Jesus Vallejo has slipped even further down the pecking order with the arrival of Rudiger.

Any new contracts? Luka Modric has already signed on for another year, until June 2023, after delivering one of his best seasons at the age of 36. A new contract and a significant wage increase for star winger Vinicius Junior also are imminent, with only the length of the deal -- Madrid preferred 2028, while the player's camp favoured 2026 -- in doubt. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodri Faez

BARCELONA

Budget: That's a difficult one. Due to LaLiga rules, Barcelona are only allowed to spend 25% of anything they make in transfers or save in wages -- that grows to 33% if the saving is worth 5% of their total squad costs for the season. Therefore, players must leave before anyone new can come in. There is some hope that the sale of merchandising and television rights will help change that in the coming weeks.

What does the team need? There are very few areas of the Barca side that don't need an upgrade. However, coach Xavi Hernandez is particularly keen on strengthening the defence, adding width and signing a No. 9 striker.

Who are the major targets? AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie and Chelsea defender Christensen will both arrive on free transfers. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is the striker Barca want, but they are negotiating over a potential €40m fee, while options on the wing will depend on Ousmane Dembele's decision to stay or leave at the end of his contract. There have also been talks to sign Christensen's Chelsea teammates Azpilicueta and Alonso. In a world where money becomes available, Barca could also move for Sevilla defender Kounde and Manchester City's Bernardo Silva -- even though midfield is not currently a priority position.

Who could be leaving? Xavi has already told several players they are not part of his plans, such as Martin Braithwaite, Clement Lenglet, Neto, Ricard Puig, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza. They are not all so willing to leave, though. Bids will also be listened to for most of the squad, although that's especially true in the cases of De Jong and Memphis Depay. Then there is Dembele: the France winger's contract expires June 30. Barca's offer remains on the table, but there is an increasing acceptance he will leave.

Any new contracts? Beyond Dembele, Gavi is set to sign a new deal soon. The 17-year-old has quickly outgrown his current terms, worth around €100,000 annually, after an explosive first season in senior football. Most of the pressing contract needs have been sorted, though, with the renewals of Ansu Fati, Pedri and Ronald Araujo. -- Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens

ATLETICO MADRID

Budget: Atletico safeguarded their finances by securing Champions League football for a 10th consecutive season and as a result, they have money to spend where coach Diego Simeone, sporting director Andrea Berta and chief executive Miguel Angel Gil deem it necessary.

What does the team need? Last season's squad was recognised as being among the strongest in the club's history, so there is no need for major surgery this summer. The main position to strengthen is at right-back, where Kieran Trippier is yet to be adequately replaced since joining Newcastle in January. Simeone would like to bring in a midfielder to cover the departure of Hector Herrera to Houston Dynamo, while it remains to be seen whether a replacement for striker Luis Suarez will join the attack.

Who are the major targets? An option to replace Herrera is the well-travelled Axel Witsel, who is available on a free transfer after leaving Borussia Dortmund. The club are looking at bringing in Witsel as an experienced squad player on a one-year deal. At right-back, no leading candidate has yet emerged, although Emerson Royal -- who only joined Tottenham last summer -- has been linked. Ideally, Atletico would like a player who could also fill in at centre-back.

Who could be leaving? The club's planning is complicated by the uncertainty over Alvaro Morata's future. As it stands, the Spain striker is returning after a two-year loan at Juventus, with the Serie A club unwilling or unable to pay the €35m clause to sign him permanently. There are no guarantees that Morata will still be an Atletico player by the end of the transfer window, though. They will only be able to look at alternatives if that situation is resolved resulting in his departure. Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann is determined to stay and make a success of his second spell at the club, despite a poor goal return last year, and a decision also needs to be made on midfielder Saul Niguez, who disappointed on loan at Chelsea last season.

Any new contracts? Two key players are out of contract in June 2023: goalkeeper Jan Oblak and midfielder Thomas Lemar. Atletico would like to agree to new deals for both. Lemar has not yet accepted the club's renewal offer, and if that stalemate continues, they may have to consider letting him go now rather than losing him for free. -- Alex Kirkland and Rodri Faez.

BAYERN MUNICH

Budget: €80m. Bayern are very well placed financially and have already bolstered their budget for the summer. Throw in €40m if Robert Lewandowski departs and they will be extremely flush.

What does the team need? Bayern have already been fairly active and have secured their key deals. However, more reinforcements in midfield might be required, as could another striker should Lewandowski get his desired move away before his contract expires in 2023. Overall, the squad depth looks good after doing some smart early business with midfielder Ryan Gravenberch (€18m) and defender Noussair Mazraoui (free) both signing from Ajax. Liverpool winger Sadio Mane was the headline-grabbing move and his €41m arrival could see him replace Lewandowski, though don't rule out another striker coming in.

Who are the major targets? RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer is a player Bayern continue to monitor. Laimer's energy and aggression as a box-to-box midfielder are the attributes they have been impressed with. Even with Niklas Sule's free transfer to Dortmund, Benjamin Pavard is reportedly set to move into a centre-back role after the arrival of Mazraoui so it's unlikely the club will target another defender before the market closes.

Who could be leaving? One man's name is on the lips of everyone: Lewandowski. The Poland striker has been vocal about his desire to leave for a fresh challenge and the club won't stand in his way should they receive a €40m transfer offer. Spain midfielder Marc Roca never really settled at Bayern and has already joined Leeds United, and the hope is Gravenberch can step up where Roca did not. Winger Serge Gnabry has also been linked with an exit as his contract negotiations have hit issues.

Any new contracts? Two key veterans in Thomas Muller and Manuel Neuer both signed deals in May, but it hasn't been so clear in regards to Gnabry. The live-wire attacker has reportedly rejected several offers on the table from Bayern as he looks to secure an even better deal. The expectation is that he will eventually sign an extension, but until he does expect plenty of rumours over his future, with Real Madrid and former club Arsenal strongly linked. -- David Cartlidge.

BORUSSIA DORTMUND

Budget: Haaland's €60m exit appeased the financial heads at the club, but there will still be money available for some smart deals. Between €40m and €70m is a possible amount.

What does the team need? Dortmund's windows are often largely dictated by what major departures occur. Haaland was always set to leave once his €60m release clause became active, so they were prepared for that loss and almost immediately paid €38m to snap up the dazzling talent of FC Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. They won't stop there though and a centre-forward remains high priority. Edin Terzic has replaced Marco Rose as manager, while Sebastian Kehl took over as sporting director from Michael Zorc and both will want to put their stamp on the team, so you can see changes being made in all areas. But a lot of business has already been done with Adeyemi, Sule, Nico Schlotterbeck, Salih Ozcan and backup goalkeeper Alexander Meyer arriving.

Who are the major targets? Ajax striker Sebastian Haller is fresh off an outstanding campaign of 34 goals in 42 games and Dortmund have agreed a €36m move as they look to replace all those Haaland goals. Another player consistently linked is Hoffenheim's David Raum, with the defender a key target for a number of clubs. Kehl might have to hand over close to €40m for the player who can feature at both left-back and left midfield. Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic and his teammate Borna Sosa, a left-back, have also been strongly linked.

Who could be leaving? With Haaland already gone, Dortmund are under no major pressure to let any other major star leave, namely Bellingham. That's one they will likely have to deal with next summer. Otherwise it will be a case of moving on deadwood as Kehl looks to re-energise the club in a major way. Marcel Schmelzer, Axel Witsel and Dan-Axel Zagadou have left on free transfers, while Emre Can, Nico Schulz and Roman Burki are all apparently surplus to requirements. There could even be exits for attackers Thorgan Hazard and Julian Brandt.

Any new contracts? Nothing major yet, but talks are underway with both Bellingham and Mahmoud Dahoud over new deals. -- David Cartlidge.

PSG

Budget: The priority this summer was obviously the new contract for Kylian Mbappe and a lot of the club's budget -- giving him a salary of €57m net per season, plus various bonuses potentially worth €100m over the three years of the deal -- was spent on keeping the France superstar. Around €100m, maybe up to €120m, is left for new arrivals. However, the club intends to recoup a bit more from letting players depart.

What does the team need? New sporting advisor Luis Campos wants a No. 9, at least two central midfielders and a centre-back. Most important, surely, is that the club needs a new manager! Mauricio Pochettino is to be sacked, which should be made official this week, but negotiations are ongoing with Nice for his successor, Christophe Galtier.

Who are the major targets? FC Porto's 22-year-old midfielder Vitinha will be announced as the summer's first signing soon. Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar is the next name on the list. Lille central midfielder Renato Sanches is also a target, while Campos is a big fan of Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca. A first offer was rejected but PSG could improve it before the window closes.

Who could be leaving? There are plenty of names on this list: Julian Draxler, Ander Herrera, Idrissa Gueye, Layvin Kurzawa, Abdou Diallo, Mauro Icardi, Rafinha, Colin Dagba and Thilo Kehrer. Not all of them will leave but PSG need to be more efficient. Then there is Neymar. Sources have told ESPN that PSG are open to letting the Brazilian go, but he wants to stay. Winger Angel Di Maria is also leaving at the end of his contract.

Any new contracts? Mbappe was the biggest and the only new contract the club were willing to give. Marquinhos and Kimpembe are both out of contract in June 2024 and right now the former is the closest to getting an extension, while the latter is getting impatient. Talented 18-year-old attacking midfielder Ismael Gharbi has signed his first professional contract, like prodigy Warren Zaire-Emery, and Xavi Simmons should be next. -- Julien Laurens

AC MILAN

Budget: After their impressive Serie A title win, Milan won't want to stand still. With new owners, Redbird, they could have around €75m to spend.

What does the team need? Centre-back and central midfield have been labelled as a high priority, while the attacking areas could also do with some bolstering given the eight-month injury to 40-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. There's also a right-sided winger issue that needs solving. Yacine Adli is coming back from loan at Bordeaux and is set to get a chance with the first team so that's another name added to the squad. In general, Milan look in good shape with some minor tweaks to make, though they will need to replace Barcelona-bound Kessie.

Who are the major targets? A free transfer for Liverpool striker Origi looks set to be completed soon and Portugal midfielder Sanches should arrive from Lille. The French club's defender Sven Botman has been long linked with a move to Milan, though there is plenty of competition for his signature from the Premier League. Outside of that, several names have been linked like Club Brugge pair Noa Lang and Charles De Ketelaere, as the club look to reinforce attacking areas with some flair. Another interesting named linked has been Real Madrid winger Asensio.

Who could be leaving? With such a drive to sign a new right winger/midfielder both Junior Messias or Alexis Saelemaekers could be allowed to leave. The same goes for Samu Castillejo, who is likely returning to Spain. As well as those, Leo Duarte, Mattia Caldara and Tiemoue Bakayoko will also be headed toward the exit door. One player who won't be leaving, despite speculation, is forward Rafael Leao, who emerged into a top talent this season. Links to Real Madrid won't go away but it looks like the Portuguese will be remaining in Milan unless a club offers a transfer fee of €120m.

Any new contracts? Not on the pitch, but off it. The new deals signed by technical director Paolo Maldini and sporting director Frederic Massara are vital to Milan's future. Both have been key components in restoring the great name of Milan and it was the first job of the new owners to make sure those two remained in place. With those deals signed, Milan can look ahead to a bright future. -- David Cartlidge.

INTER MILAN

Budget: €30m, plus whatever they can get from moving players on. The club are in financial trouble but want to avoid the loss of a big star like Lauturo or Nicolo Barella. It could be inevitable though, should they wish to invest and improve the squad depth.

What does the team need? Inter had a strong season and were only beaten on the final day by Milan for the Serie A title. After raising €175m from the exits of Achraf Hakimi (€60m, PSG) and Lukaku (€115m, Chelsea), the club galvanised themselves and managed to come away with a Coppa Italia trophy for the first time in 11 years and also lifted the domestic Super Cup. The squad is thin, with plenty of players out on loan, but more attack-minded players will be key as they look to keep playing free-flowing football under Simone Inzaghi.

Who are the major targets? It's no surprise given how often they're linked, but signing Dybala on a free transfer and a loan return for Lukaku are where Inter are focused. Both players seem keen to join the club but such is the issue with Inter's wage structure it makes both deals complicated. It's all going to hinge on clearing wages and potentially one major exit. Other than those two, Lazio's Francesco Acerbi and Roma's Henrikh Mkhitaryan could come in. Torino's Bremer and Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic have been mentioned as defensive incomings should Inter move on Skriniar or Bastoni.

Who could be leaving? The idea is to get plenty of older high earners off the wage bill and go from there; Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez are no longer at the peak of their powers and will be ushered out the door. The tough decisions to make could be over Lauturo, Bastoni and Skriniar. They would fetch a large transfer fee, but would leave major holes in the squad. Inter's interest payments on a loan that needs repaying by 2024 are high, so is the pressure to build a new squad and balance the books.

Any new contracts? There's a big push to get Skriniar on a new deal until 2027. If he doesn't leave, he could well commit his future to Inter. Coach Inzaghi is set to sign new deal until June 2024 with an option for further season. -- David Cartlidge.

JUVENTUS

Budget: €80m. The club's wage bill has been eased -- with the likes of Giorgio Chiellini and Dybala leaving -- despite the potential arrival of some big stars. But, with a major turnover of the squad required, Juve may need to go big in the market to compete for the title again.

What does the team need? A lot. With departures in key areas and a general squad revamp happening, Juve are after players in all positions. Centre-back, left-back and midfield all need reinforcements, as do wide areas. There will also be a need to sign a backup for €70m January signing Dusan Vlahovic, too. Manager Massimiliano Allegri will be hoping sporting director Federico Cherubini can work some magic, as another trophy-less season won't be accepted and it adds extra pressure on the restoration job being done this summer.

Who are the major targets? The usual names are being linked, such as Chelsea full-back Emerson and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, plus some more interesting ones like Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo. Otherwise, free transfer moves for former PSG winger Di Maria and Man United midfielder Pogba are close to being announced, though there is talk the former is holding out for a contract offer from Barcelona. Ex-Stoke striker Marko Arnautovic, now with Bologna, has been mentioned as cover for Vlahovic.

Who could be leaving? Plenty. Juve are another team set to undergo major surgery this summer with many changes afoot in terms of exits. Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Dybala will depart at the end of their contracts, while Morata will return to Atletico after his two-year loan. Otherwise few are safe, with the futures of Arthur, Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Juan Cuadrado and Moise Kean all up in the air.

Any new contracts? Mattia De Sciglio recently signed a deal until 2027 and will be part of any revolution that goes on in Turin. Young defender Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move, but Juve want to keep him beyond his 2024 deal. -- David Cartlidge.