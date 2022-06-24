Gab & Juls wonder if letting Dani Alves go a second time is a smart move from Barcelona. (0:46)

Barcelona hope Tottenham can convince Clement Lenglet to move to the Premier League to kickstart a summer clearout at the Catalan club, sources have told ESPN.

Tottenham and Barca have been in talks for weeks over a loan deal for the France international, who is not part of the club's plans for next season.

Barca would prefer a permanent transfer but are willing to agree to a loan as they look to cut spending on wages, with Spurs prepared to pay a significant part of Lenglet's salary.

It remains unclear if Lenglet wants to move to England, although he is thought to be open to leaving Barca having opted to stay in previous transfer windows.

One source told ESPN that he could speak with Spurs coach Antonio Conte in the coming days to help him decide on his immediate future.

Lenglet, 27, is one of several players Barca coach Xavi Hernandez has encouraged to leave this summer, telling the centre-back that he is not part of his plans.

Barca have already agreed on a deal to sign Chelsea's Andreas Christensen on a free transfer, pushing Lenglet further down the pecking order, while Ronald Araujo recently committed to a new long-term contract.

Barcelona are hopeful that Clement Lenglet will agree to join Tottenham on loan. Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

ESPN reported on Thursday that Xavi is also keen to bring in Sevilla's Jules Kounde, while Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia also remain at the club.

Like Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza have been told they are not in the club's plans next season.

So far, Barca have struggled to move on the players they have made available for transfers, but are hopeful Lenglet will accept a move to London as they look to create space for signings this summer. Players must leave before Barca can register incomings -- including Christensen.

Spurs, meanwhile, want to add depth and competition at centre-back this summer to supplement Conte's back three.

ESPN have previously reported they would like to sign Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan, but an agreement has so far been tricky to find with the Italian club.

Bastoni's Inter teammate Milan Skriniar has also been linked, with Paris Saint-Germain also credited with an interest in the Slovakian defender.

Eric Dier, Cristian Romero and Davinson Sanchez are their current options at centre-back, although left-back Ben Davies was often used in the back three last season.