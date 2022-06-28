Manchester United have made a breakthrough in their bid to sign Frenkie de Jong, with an initial fee now agreed with Barcelona, sources have told ESPN.

United are set to pay €65 million up front for the midfielder, who is manager Erik ten Hag's top summer target.

- Preseason schedule: When, where, who Europe's top clubs will play

- Ten Hag takes first Man Utd training without stars

- Ogden: Ten Hag on back foot after rivals sign transfers early

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Performance-based add-ons, which could take the cost above €80m, are still to be agreed, as well as the player's personal terms, and sources close to negotiations have told ESPN the deal is not yet done and that there are still "significant" hurdles to overcome.

However, there is now increasing confidence at both Old Trafford and Camp Nou that an agreement can be wrapped up to make De Jong the first signing of Ten Hag's reign at United.

The Netherlands international is Ten Hag's key transfer target. There is hope he could be on the plane when the squad depart for their tour of Thailand and Australia on July 8.

MAN UNITED'S FIRST GAMES Aug. 7 Brighton (H) Aug. 13 Brentford (A) Aug. 20 Liverpool (H) Aug. 27 Southampton (A) Aug. 30 Leicester (A) Sept. 3 Arsenal (H)

United are looking to bolster their midfield after the departures of Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic at the end of the season. Matic has joined Roma on a free transfer while Pogba will join Juventus.

Ten Hag worked with De Jong at Ajax and has been keen to bring the 25-year-old to United. Barcelona are also keen to let the player leave in an effort to overcome their financial problems and fund other transfer business this summer.

After completing their move for De Jong, United will turn their attention to signing a versatile forward who can play in a number of positions across the front line.

Brazilian winger Antony is on the list of potential targets, but so far United have been put off by Ajax's €80m valuation. United believe a fee closer to €40m is more in line with the 22-year-old's market value but Ajax have made it clear they are under no pressure to offload the forward despite the player encouraging any offers to be seriously considered.

Sources have also told ESPN that United are waiting to hear from Christian Eriksen about where he will play next season. United have been encouraged by Tottenham backing away from a deal, but Eriksen also has an offer from Brentford, where he spent the second half of last season.