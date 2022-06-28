The ESPN FC crew discuss Manchester United wanting to start over and Erik ten Hag's reluctance to work with Ralf Rangnick in his proposed consultancy role. (1:19)

Why didn't Ten Hag want to work with Ralf Rangnick? (1:19)

Manchester United are trying to pip Lyon to the signing of Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia, sources have told ESPN.

Lyon have agreed a €15 million fee with Feyenoord for Malacia but sources have told ESPN that United have now also had a similar offer accepted.

- Ten Hag takes first Man Utd training without stars

- Ogden: Ten Hag on back foot after rivals sign transfers early

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

They have moved quickly after agreeing a base fee of €65m for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. A deal for De Jong is not yet complete but is now at an advanced stage.

Erik ten Hag looked at Malacia, who has been capped five times by the Netherlands, while in charge at Ajax and has stepped up his interest after taking the job at Old Trafford.

Malacia would compete for a place at left-back with Luke Shaw and Alex Telles.

Sources have told ESPN that United are willing to listen to offers for Telles, who arrived from Porto in 2020.

Shaw missed the final two months of last season through injury but was back in training at Carrington on Monday as Ten Hag took charge of his first session as United boss.

Telles is one of a number of defenders available for transfer this summer. Sources have told ESPN that United will also consider offers for Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe.

Diogo Dalot, the Portuguese full-back who can play at both right-back and left-back, is set to stay.