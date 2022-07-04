The FC crew discuss the impact that Christian Eriksen could have at Man United. (1:18)

Christian Eriksen has agreed to join Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

The midfielder, who is a free agent, is set to sign a three-year deal once a medical is completed.

Eriksen, 30, spent the second half of last season at Brentford, where he scored once in 11 games. He has turned down the chance to re-sign for Brentford to move to Old Trafford.

Tottenham also lodged an interest in Eriksen, but after manager Antonio Conte stepped back from a deal, United were able to swoop in.

Eriksen is set to become Erik ten Hag's second signing of the summer after the capture of 22-year-old Netherlands left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

It is the latest step in a remarkable comeback for Eriksen, who suffered a cardiac arrest playing for Denmark at last summer's European Championship.

His contract at Inter Milan was officially terminated in December 2021, and he signed from Brentford as a free agent in January 2022.

He was instrumental in helping Brentford finish 13th in the Premier League in their first season in the top flight following promotion from the Championship, with his fine form ensuring interest from a host of clubs across Europe.