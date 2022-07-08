James Olley debates how Richarlison could fit into Antonio Conte's plans at Tottenham. (1:44)

Clement Lenglet has joined Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan from Barcelona, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Lenglet, 27, was surplus to requirements at Barcelona, where Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia were ahead of him in the pecking order.

The France centre-back's position in the squad was put under further pressure by Barcelona signing Andreas Christensen as a free agent from Chelsea this week, while ESPN have reported that manager Xavi is also keen to incorporate Sevilla's highly rated Jules Kounde.

Tottenham have so far been frustrated in their efforts to convince Alessandro Bastoni to leave Inter Milan and switched their attention to other targets with head coach Antonio Conte keen on signing at least one centre-back to strengthen the defence.

The 27-year-old becomes Spurs' fifth signing of the window after Richarlison, Fraser Forster, Ivan Perisic and Yves Bissouma joined Antonio Conte's side.

Lenglet has made 160 appearances for Barcelona since arriving from Sevilla for a €35.9 million fee in 2018.

He made his France debut in 2019 and has appeared 15 times for his country.