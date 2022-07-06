The FC crew discuss the impact that Christian Eriksen could have at Man United. (1:18)

Jesse Lingard is set to travel to the United States to listen to pitches from Major League Soccer teams keen to sign the forward this summer, sources told ESPN.

Lingard has left Manchester United a free agent and is being chased by Premier League clubs including West Ham and Everton. Two MLS sides are also interested and are set to meet the 29-year-old and his representatives to pitch what have been described as "ground-breaking" deals.

- Sources: United in dark over Cristiano Ronaldo's plans

- What Malacia brings to United after signing from Feyenoord

- How Jesse Lingard revitalised his career via West Ham

Lingard is yet to make a decision about his next move and is keeping his options open before choosing where he will play next season. The key consideration for the England international is regular playing time as he looks to force his way back into Gareth Southgate's squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Lingard officially left Old Trafford at the end of June after making more than 200 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 35 goals two of which came in the 2016 FA Cup final and 2017 League Cup final.

West Ham manager David Moyes remains a keen admirer after Lingard's successful loan spell at the London Stadium in 2021 when he scored nine goals in 16 games.

Everton boss Frank Lampard has also registered his interest while Barcelona and AC Milan were in touch earlier in the summer.

Lingard struggled for opportunities last season, making just two Premier League starts despite scoring twice as a substitute against Newcastle and West Ham in September. The same month he scored twice in the 4-0 win over Andorra for England.

He is among a host of players who have left United on free transfers this summer including Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic and Edinson Cavani.