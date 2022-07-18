        <
        >

          Zlatan Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan deal despite injury layoff

          play
          Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I turned my Premier League haters into fans (1:10)

          Zlatan Ibrahimovic reflects on his time in the Premier League with Manchester United. (1:10)

          9:11 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Zlatan Ibrahimovic has prolonged his career after signing a one-year contract extension with AC Milan, the club announced Monday.

          Ibrahimovic, 40, is a long-term absentee for Milan after he underwent knee surgery in May and was ruled out for up to eight months.

          - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)
          - Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

          The Sweden striker may not play again until the new year, but that has not stopped the Serie A team from offering him a new deal.

          "AC Milan is pleased to announce the renewal of Zlatan Ibrahimovic's contract until June 30, 2023," Milan said in a statement. "The Swedish forward will continue to wear the No. 11 shirt."

          Ibrahimovic made an unlikely return to Milan on a free transfer in December 2019 after spending two seasons in Major League Soccer with the LA Galaxy.

          The 40-year-old has scored 36 goals in 74 games in his second spell at Milan and helped the San Siro club win their first Serie A title in 11 years last season.

          Ibrahimovic also made a remarkable comeback for the Swedish national team last year, five years after he retired from international football. He is Sweden's record scorer, with 62 goals in 121 appearances.