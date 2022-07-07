Caroline Weir scored 38 goals in four years with Manchester City. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of the Scotland international midfielder Caroline Weir as their first summer signing ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Weir, 27, joins Madrid after her contract expired at Manchester City.

The attacking midfielder scored 38 goals in four years at City, with two of them -- both in derbies against local rivals Manchester United -- being nominated for the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year.

Weir played for Hibernian, Arsenal, Bristol Academy and Liverpool before joining City in 2018.

She has made 88 appearances for Scotland, scoring 14 goals, and represented Great Britain at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

Madrid will begin this season with a Champions League qualifier against Austria's Sturm Graz on August 18, with the winner facing City or Tomiris-Turan of Kazakhstan three days later for a place in the second round.

The side -- whose coach Alberto Toril extended his contract last month, until 2024 -- finished third in Spain's First Division last season, behind champions Barcelona and Real Sociedad.

They also competed in the Champions League for the first time since the team was formed in 2020, reaching the quarterfinals before being eliminated by Barca 8-3 on aggregate.