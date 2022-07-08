Luca de la Torre has sealed transfer to LaLiga club Celta Vigo. Photo by Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Images

United States international Luca de la Torre has completed a move to LaLiga side Celta Vigo, it was announced on Friday.

ESPN reported on Thursday that the 24-year-old was set to join Celta from Heracles in a deal worth around $2 million.

The midfielder has signed a contract at the Spanish side until 2026 and becomes the club's third signing of the summer transfer window.

Heracles' relegation, combined with the fact that the USMNT is headed to the World Cup in November, made the move necessary for De la Torre, who is eager to cement his spot with the national team in Qatar.

Since the start of 2022, De la Torre has made seven international appearances -- three of the starts -- while recording two assists. In that time, he has impressed U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter with his technical ability in the center of midfield. He has 11 appearances total with the U.S.

A native of San Diego, Calif., De la Torre played for high level youth sides Nomads Soccer Club and the San Diego Surf. He moved to English side Fulham in 2013, progressing through their academy and making his professional debut in 2016.

But a lack of playing time with the Cottagers meant leaving for Heracles, where he succeeded in proving that he could play on a consistent basis.

The midfielder will be hopeful of having a positive impact at Celta, who finished in 11th position in LaLiga last season.