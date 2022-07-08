Mark-Anthony Kaye came through Toronto FC's academy but never made an appearance for the first team. Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Toronto FC have acquired Canada international midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from the Colorado Rapids for a trade package including $1.025m in general allocation money and midfielder Ralph Priso, the clubs announced Friday.

Colorado will receive $350,000 in 2022 GAM, $425,000 in 2023 GAM and $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 GAM depending on Kaye's roster status in 2023. Both clubs will retain a percentage of Priso's and Kaye's sell-on values.

The Rapids will also receive a 2023 international roster spot and Toronto's first-round pick in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft.

- MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

The move reunites Kaye, 27, with Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley. Kaye produced some of the best form of his career while Bradley was his coach at LAFC between 2018 and 2021.

"We are very excited to add Mark to our team," Bradley said in a Toronto release. "Over the past five seasons Mark has established himself as one of the better two-way midfielders in the league. He's an intelligent player who likes to be around the ball, a good passer, ball-winner, competitor and teammate. We wish Ralph all the best in Colorado. He's a great young man with a bright future ahead of him."

Kaye, a Toronto native who was previously part of TFC's academy, left LAFC to join the Rapids in July last year in exchange for $1 million in allocation money and a 2022 international roster slot as well as a first-round pick in the 2022 SuperDraft.

The move continues a busy summer for Toronto as they look to make a run at the playoffs following a poor start to Bradley's first year in charge.

Already, Italy international Lorenzo Insigne has arrived on a free transfer, along with former Genoa captain Domenico Criscito. Reports have also linked Toronto with an imminent deal for another Italian, Federico Bernardeschi, whose contract with Juventus has now expired. Meanwhile, Toronto defender Carlos Salcedo is reportedly close to a return to Liga MX with FC Juarez.

Kaye has been a regular for Canada, earning earned 36 senior caps, and figures to be a part of the men's team's first World Cup appearance since 1986 in Qatar later this year.

Priso, 19, made 25 MLS appearances (12 starts) across three seasons with Toronto and has also represented Canada at youth level.

"Ralph is one of the most talented, young midfielders in MLS," said Padraig Smith, Colorado Rapids executive VP and general manager. "We're delighted to welcome him to the club and believe he can develop into a core piece of our team's midfield with his skillset."