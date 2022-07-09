The FC crew discuss the impact that Christian Eriksen could have at Man United. (1:18)

Manchester United remain convinced Christian Eriksen will move to Old Trafford despite suggestions from Brentford that he could still choose them, sources have told ESPN.

Eriksen has verbally agreed a three-year contract with United but was not part of the squad which left for their tour of Thailand and Australia on Friday.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank also suggested he has not given up hope of the midfielder re-signing with them after a successful spell there last season but sources have told ESPN that Eriksen's mind is made up.

The Denmark international is set to undergo his medical shortly and could yet join United's tour in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, United's interest in striker Brian Brobbey is not a signal that their stance on Cristiano Ronaldo has softened, sources have told ESPN.

Erik ten Hag is an admirer of Brobbey after he scored seven goals in 13 games on loan at Ajax last season and although Ten Hag would like to bring him to United, there is a growing feeling at Old Trafford he is set to make a permanent move to the Dutch side from RB Leipzig.

Sources have told ESPN that even if the move for Brobbey is successful the club will remain firm in their stance that Ronaldo is not for sale.

The Portugal forward wants to leave this summer to find Champions League football.

He is yet to return to training and was not part of the squad which landed in Bangkok on Saturday while he continues to deal with a "family issue."

Sources have told ESPN there is no timeframe for the 37-year-old to rejoin the group.

United are also pursuing deals for Frenkie de Jong and Lisandro Martinez while club officials have also been contacted by representatives of Paulo Dybala about the possibility of signing the Argentina forward on a free transfer.

Ten Hag has flown to Thailand with just one new signing in his squad after the £12.9 million capture of left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.

Malacia is part of a group of 31 players on the tour, although Phil Jones and Brandon Williams have been left behind.

Williams is recovering from injury but could rejoin the squad in Australia while Jones will follow a specialist preseason programme at Carrington.

Shola Shoretire and Alvaro Fernandez have stayed with the under-21s ahead of possible loan moves ahead of the new season.