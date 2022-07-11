Luis Suarez scored 34 goals in 83 games for Atletico Madrid before leaving the LaLiga side this summer. Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Luis Suarez has said that he has received "five or six" offers from teams in Major League Soccer, but has denied the idea he could end his career with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Suarez, 35, is without a club after leaving Atletico Madrid this summer, and in an interview with Radio Sport 890 he said he would decide his next team in the next two weeks.

The Uruguay striker said he had listened to the offers he had received from the United States, but added that he wanted to be in the best shape possible for the World Cup in Qatar.

"The thing is that some possibilities are for January, I have to analyse everything," Suarez said, after confirming that he had received multiple offers from the US.

"The market in MLS is very complex, some clubs want you but they don't have the slots, and so it would have to be for January. Other clubs want you now but I have to evaluate if they have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

"I'm not closing the door to anyone and I've listened to all the offers. But if some MLS teams don't qualify for the playoffs, they end their season in the first week of October, and that's not useful for me because I would stop for a month ahead of the World Cup, which wouldn't be good for me."

Suarez also addressed rumours which suggested he could reunite with his close friend Messi at Inter Miami before they both retire.

"What was said about Inter Miami isn't real, a lot of things are said in the press and on social media, but we can't come out to deny things all the time," Suarez said.

"Leo has his future at PSG, and then I don't know where he will want to retire. I have my sporting projects and then I'll analyse things with my family.

"We will surely end up living close to each other in Barcelona because we're friends and our families are too, but from there to ending up together in the same sporting project is a lot of speculation."

Suarez is Uruguay's record scorer with 68 goals in 132 appearances. He helped Atletico Madrid to win La Liga last year, having claimed four league titles and the Champions League among other honours during a six-year spell at Barcelona.

Before that he scored 82 goals in 133 games for Liverpool and scored 111 times in 159 appearances for Ajax in his breakthrough spell in European football.