Chelsea have ruled themselves out of the running to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United, sources have told ESPN.

ESPN reported on July 4 that the 37-year-old was open to moving to Stamford Bridge after expressing his desire to leave United amid frustration over the club's lack of transfer activity.

- Sterling to Chelsea: How will this affect the lineup?

- Transfer report cards: Rating Chelsea business so far

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, met with Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly, who has since discussed the proposal with head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Sources have confirmed to ESPN that while Tuchel has huge admiration for Ronaldo, he would prefer to pursue other options to strengthen their attack.

Chelsea confirmed the £50 million capture of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City on Wednesday and are assessing their next move after losing out to Barcelona in the race to sign Raphinha from Leeds United.

Sources told ESPN that Chelsea will look for other options than Cristiano Ronaldo to bolster their attack. Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

They are focused on bolstering their defence with deals being finalised for centre-backs Kalidou Koulibaly and Nathan Ake, while talks have begun with Paris Saint-Germain over Presnel Kimpembe.

However, ESPN reported last month that Tuchel is keen to encourage Chelsea to make a move for Robert Lewandowski if a deal is possible. Bayern Munich are reluctant to let the player leave, and his preference is thought to be a move to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, United continue to insist that Ronaldo is not available for transfer. New boss Erik ten Hag claims the Portugal forward is part of his plans for the upcoming season, and Ronaldo's options to leave appear to be narrowing after PSG distanced themselves from speculation they would make an offer.