Ale Moreno feels the time might be right for Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United to part ways. (1:10)

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to turn down a highly lucrative offer to leave Manchester United for Saudi Arabia, sources have told ESPN.

An unnamed Saudi Arabian club have made a €30 million bid to sign Ronaldo from United, while giving the Portugal captain the chance to become the world's highest paid player by offering him €275m in wages for the next two seasons.

Ronaldo, 37, has a contract with United until June next year with an option to extend for a further year, but recently submitted a transfer request.

United's star forward wants to play Champions League football next season, and wants to compete for major trophies in a competitive league at this stage of his career.

United have told Ronaldo he is not available for transfer this summer. The 37-year-old was granted permission to delay joining up with United's preseason tour of Thailand and Australia because of family reasons.

New United boss Erik ten Hag said this week that Ronaldo is part of his plans for the upcoming season and added that "nothing has changed" in terms of the forward's situation.

Sources have told ESPN that Chelsea, who signed England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this week, have ruled out a move for Ronaldo.

ESPN also understands that Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are still in the race to sign Ronaldo.

The Portugal forward has also not ruled out the possibility of staying at Old Trafford if the right offer does not materialise.

Ronaldo returned to United a year ago, but his second spell at the club has not gone entirely to plan. He scored 18 goals in 30 Premier League appearances last season, but United finished sixth in the league and failed to qualify for the Champions League.