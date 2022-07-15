Julien Laurens says Aurelien Tchouameni's desire to move to Real Madrid over other European clubs is what ultimately got his transfer from Monaco over the line. (1:21)

Carlo Ancelotti has said Real Madrid "won't sign anyone else" this summer as they look to mount a defence of the LaLiga and Champions League trophies they won last season.

The club have signed defender Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer from Chelsea and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni from Monaco for an €80 million fee but missed out on Kylian Mbappe after he opted to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

- Top European clubs' preseason schedules - Who will Madrid face?

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Madrid are back in preseason training and will fly to the United States next week to take part in the Soccer Champions Tour, where they will face Barcelona, Club America and Juventus before returning for the UEFA Super Cup against Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt.

"I can't talk about signings... but it's all done," coach Ancelotti said. "We won't sign anyone else. We're fine as we are."

Madrid's options at centre-forward have been reduced by the departure of Luka Jovic to Fiorentina, but Ancelotti said he was happy with his alternatives to first choice Karim Benzema.

"I think we have a lot of options to play in that position," he said. "Of course Karim is the top one, but we have to take into consideration that it will be a strange season with the World Cup in the middle.

"My idea is to try to see Eden [Hazard] in that position. With the qualities he has, it can be good for us to have him there... [Marco] Asensio is the same, he did well last season."

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti believes his squad is sufficient, after signing Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni earlier in the transfer window. Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Asensio has been linked with a move away this summer, and has not been offered a new contract by the club with just a year left on his current deal.

Madrid's US schedule sees them play Barcelona in Las Vegas on July 23, Club America in San Francisco on July 26 and Juventus in Los Angeles on July 30.

REAL MADRID'S FIRST GAMES Aug. 14 Almeria (A) Aug. 20 Celta Vigo (A) Aug. 28 Espanyol (A) Sept. 4 Real Betis (H) Sept. 11 Mallorca (H) Sept. 18 Atletico (A)

"We're working to put the team in the best condition for the first game of the season," Ancelotti said. "We have new players, we have to adapt them to our system. It's not easy because last season was an exceptional, extraordinary season, but in our minds we want to improve."

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said: "The expectations are to continue to win trophies. We're working really hard to be ready for the first important game against Frankfurt in the Super Cup and then to start well in the league.

"When you win a couple of trophies it's like adrenaline to keep on winning. This feeling of winning trophies is something you want to repeat."