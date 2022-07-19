Shaka Hislop feels Liverpool face a difficult task vs. Spurs as Antonio Conte's side have already proven they can win away vs. the top sides. (1:39)

Can Tottenham add another twist to the title race vs. Liverpool? (1:39)

Djed Spence has signed for Tottenham Hotspur from Middlesbrough, on a contract that runs until 2027.

The right-back impressed on loan with Nottingham Forest as they were promoted to the Premier League last season. He made 46 appearances for Forest, and played 70 games for parent club Middlesbrough.

- Big Six transfer report cards: Rating Spurs' busy transfer window

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access

Sources told ESPN in January that Spurs had two bids rejected for the 21-year-old.

Several other clubs were interested in signing Spence, including Brentford, West Ham United, AS Roma, Borussia Dortmund and Nottingham Forest.

He becomes Spurs' sixth summer signing, alongside Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and Clement Lenglet.