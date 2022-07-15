Shaka Hislop feels Liverpool face a difficult task vs. Spurs as Antonio Conte's side have already proven they can win away vs. the top sides. (1:39)

Tottenham have agreed a £19 million deal with Middlesbrough to sign defender Djed Spence, sources have told ESPN.

The 21-year-old will undergo a medical on Friday and is understood to have finalised terms on a long-term contract.

Spurs have agreed to pay an initial £12.5m with a further £6.5m in add-ons, £4m relate to club performance with the remaining £2.5m triggered by future involvement with England.

Talks had stalled in recent weeks over Middlesbrough's valuation -- they were asking at one stage for more than £25m including add-ons -- but further talks between chairman Daniel Levy and his Middlesbrough counterpart Steve Gibson ended in agreement.

Spurs have beaten off interest from a large number of clubs with Borussia Dortmund, Roma, Brentford, West Ham and Nottingham Forest -- where he spent most of last season on loan -- all keen on signing the right-back.

As ESPN reported on June 28, Spence was given an extra week's holiday while the two clubs continued negotiations before he returned to Middlesbrough for pre-season as a deal edged forward.

Spence will now join up with his new team-mates after they return for Korea on Sunday.

Djed Spence will link up with the Tottenham squad as the club's sixth summer signing. James Gill - Danehouse

Bayern Munich had earlier been tracking Spence prior to signing while Manchester United and Arsenal were among other clubs to make enquiries, although neither club actively pursued a deal.

Spence will become Tottenham's sixth summer signing after Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison and a season-long loan deal for Clement Lenglet.

ESPN told on Jan. 31 that Spurs had two bids rejected for Spence during the winter window but their interest dates back further to Jose Mourinho's time in charge.

Mourinho's son, Jose Jr, spent time with Spence in the youth ranks at Fulham, and Spurs subsequently began tracking his rise.

Spence was one of Forest's most impressive performers last season as Forest regained promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 1999, making 46 appearances, scoring two goals and registering five assists across all competitions.